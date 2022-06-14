Cannes Lions

Cannes Lions Hack Website Enters Awards at Cannes Lions

The site has been entered into two categories by founders Quynh Tran and Toan Mai

Lovetheworkmore team enter the Cannes Lions hack into awards.
By Stephen Lepitak

8 seconds ago

Last year, creative duo Quynh Tran and Toan Mai tested the metal of the organizers of Cannes Lions by creating an alternative website, which would host all the award-winning campaign work from the festival—but allow access to the creative community for free. Now, in an Inception moment for the advertising community, they have entered the site into the very awards they hacked.

