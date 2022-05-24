Cannabis

Cannabis Brand Borrows From Pompous Perfume Ads to Hype New 'Fancy' Edibles

The Cheeba Chews campaign from indie agency Piggyback bucks the serious trend in weed marketing

Three flavors of Cheeba Chews' new Pâte de Fruits edibles
The new ads aim to elevate the legacy edibles brand from Bud Light to rosé territory.Piggyback, Cheeba Chews
By T.L. Stanley

15 seconds ago

Do you use words like “debonair” and “garçon,” while picturing yourself on a private jet and considering, maybe someday, going to a museum? 

T.L. Stanley

T.L. Stanley is a senior editor at Adweek, where she specializes in consumer trends, cannabis marketing, plant-based food products, pop culture and creativity.

