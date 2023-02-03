Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Super Bowl advertising is the pinnacle of the industry, but not everyone can afford the $7 million per spot to be in the game. Some opt for the regional route, buying in select markets to save cash while others decide to hop on the Big Game bandwagon by advertising around the game without actually being a part of it.

Brands will go to great lengths to feed off the hype, staging elaborate stunts, hiring celebrities, offering big discounts and skirting around the copyrighted Super Bowl moniker with terms like “superb owl” and “souper bowl” for game day fun. It’s all meant to pique the interest of football-obsessed consumers and cut through the considerable noise around the Big Game.

“It’s a cultural moment, and it’s a good bet to make because it can be a relatively low risk with a massively high reward and I think that’s why you see so many Super Bowl-adjacent ideas,” Ari Weiss, chief creative officer of DDB Worldwide, told Adweek.

Adweek has compiled some of this year’s Super Bowl-adjacent campaigns, from ex-NFLers hosting a beach party to a condiment brand schooling people on Roman numerals. We will add to this list as more campaigns are released, so check back often.

Litehouse

Litehouse dressings brings back its Ranch Guy character for its “Litehouse in the House” creative to get people in the mood to dip in the lead-up to the Big Game. Litehouse is also hosting a Ranch Cave Giveaway featuring all the goods shown in the videos. The new creative by Karsh Hagen extends the action beyond the football field where Ranch Guy paints the lines with dressing, and into the Ranch Cave. The spots hone in on the fan’s passion for all things ranch and football, including his rock-and-ranch band, Captain Ranch & The Celery Sticks, his super ranch ring and more.

Fisher-Price

Little People Collector sets have been made for both the Chiefs and the Eagles. Fisher-Price

Mattel has made Fisher-Price Little People Collector Super Bowl LVII Champions set. The exclusive set will feature three players and one “super fan” as Little People figures, displayed in commemorative packaging for the NFC and AFC teams competing in this year’s Super Bowl. Fans of both the Eagles and Chiefs can pre-order, but only orders for the winning team will be fulfilled.

Monster Brewing

Rob Gronkowski and Medium Rare created a business partnership with the annual Super Bowl party Gronk Beach. Medium Rare

Rob Gronkowski, the former five-time Pro Bowl tight end, is host and “curator of fun” for his own music festival, called Gronk Beach. Created with the help of business partners of agency Medium Rare, the party offers brands a chance to market during Super Bowl Weekend through a live event. Presenting sponsor Monster Brewing and its first adult beverage, the beast unleashed, will be highlighted during the event. Brands including Corona, Wrangler and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Teremana Tequila have signed on as sponsors.

Heinz

Condiment brand Heinz is schooling people on Roman numerals with a campaign that has fun with the number 57. The number appears on Heinz ketchup bottles, but it’s also Super Bowl 57, which reads LVII in Roman numerals. Ahead of the game, Heinz decided to educate fans on reading Roman numerals, explaining that “LVII Meanz 57” and calling on the NFL to adopt standard numbers instead of the antiquated Roman counting method. A video shows people’s confusion, while the brand has launched a dedicated campaign website to allow fans to vote for whether the organizers should retire Roman numeral use.

Frank’s RedHot

Frank’s RedHot has teamed with DoorDash on a free wings program leading up to the Super Bowl. Frank’s RedHot

Popular hot sauce brand Frank’s RedHot and local commerce platform DoorDash have teamed up to offer Super Bowl fans free hot wings from TGI Friday’s nationwide. People can receive a free 12-count order of traditional or boneless wings on orders of $15 or more from TGI Friday’s on DoorDash. The promotion runs from Feb. 9 to Super Bowl Sunday.