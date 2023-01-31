Bizarre Financial Campaign Wants to Ring Investors' Bells

Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse, May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.
Financial brands are often perceived as practical and dry. To stand out in the category, one investment platform has employed a magician, a cat, a Tyrannosaurus rex and a musical pig.
AJ Bell, one of the largest investment platforms in the U.K., has released an ad that aims to increase brand awareness and help more people understand investing. Created by London-based agency Pablo, the spot plays on the company’s name by focusing on bells—but in a series of increasingly bizarre scenarios.
Set to Anita Ward’s 1979 song “Ring My Bell,” the situations include a magician summoning a bell out of thin air; a trio of brides ringing giant church bells; a mouse tinkling the bell on a cat’s collar; a T-rex jingling a tiny bell; and a pig jamming out on a set of drums.
The campaign introduces a mnemonic to help people remember AJ Bell’s name, explained Pablo strategy director Joan Devereux. Despite being a big player in investment, AJ Bell has relatively low brand awareness. In general, 15% of current investors cannot recall the name of their platform provider, according to the company’s research.
The brand also wanted to stand out in a category where most of the advertising is “functional and serious, which can be a turnoff,” Devereux continued. “We wanted to shift away from the functional and embrace the emotional benefits. The campaign concept is purposefully simple and uplifting, reflecting the experience that AJ Bell can offer.”
For many consumers, “investing feels confusing and intimidating,” she added. However, AJ Bell wants to be seen as a more accessible and humane brand.
The ad will run in 60-, 30- and 10-second versions, alongside radio, print and digital activity. Zac Ella directed the film through production company Agile.
“We’re excited to offer people a fresh perspective on investing, turning something that can seem daunting into a positive, empowering experience,” AJ Bell brand director Charlie Musson said in a statement.
CREDITS:
Agency: Pablo
Executive creative director: Dan Watts
Creative directors: Charlie Gee, Tian Murphy
Creatives: Charlie Gee, Tian Murphy, Chris Bovill, John Allison
Founding partner: Gareth Mercer
Business director: Piers Raffo
Account manager: Lucy D’Urso
Chief strategy officer: Mark Sng
Planning director: Joan Devereux
Senior producer: Adrianne Godfrey
Senior project manager: Kelly Watts
Head of production: Tom Moxham
Business affairs: Suzi Wilson
Client: AJ Bell
Founder: Andy Bell
CEO: Michael Summersgill
Brand and PR director: Charlie Musson
Head of brand: Zoe Lawrie
Managing director D2C: Kevin Doran
Head of customer D2C: Claire Crisford
Senior customer acquisition manager: Anna Champ
Production company: Agile Films
Director: Zac Ella
Producer: Lucy Hayes
Exec producer: Felicity Hutcheson
Production manager: Becky Thompson
Production company: Agile Films
DOP: Spike Morris
Production designer: David Hamilton
Service production company: Family Production
Exec producer: Anastasiya Bukovska
Producer: Tanya Kurmaz
Edit house: Shift Post
Editor: Saam Hodivala
Edit assistant: Adam Buckmaster
Edit house producer: Kirsty Oldfield
Post production: Agile Studios
VFX lead: Chris Dunleavy
Post producer: Jenn Sanders
Online editor: Mossie Cassidy
Animators: Chris Jones, Matt King, Eduardo Oliveira, Thomas Dunleavy
Colorist: Alex Gregory at No.8
Sound engineer: Ben Leeves
Sound studio: Jungle Studios
Music agency: Birdbrain
Music supervisors: Niall Rogers,Thomas Dwarswaard
Media agency: Total Media