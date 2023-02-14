Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.

Money problems are one of the leading causes of divorce, and couples who regularly discuss their household budget and debts report having happier relationships than those who avoid the subject. The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, known as CIBC, is drawing attention to the connection between love and money with a campaign from Courage that puts a twist on a Valentine’s Day staple.

Courage developed a series of conversation hearts with financial messages such as “Talk Money to Me,” “R U Invested” and “Let’s Consoli-date” instead of the more traditional romantic saying on the heart-shaped candies.

CIBC / Courage

“The hearts are a fun way to remind couples that one of the best things they can do for their relationship this Valentine’s Day is to start talking about money,” CIBC vp of brand and advertising Esther Benzie said in a statement. “Having honest conversations about finances is an important first step to help make your ambitions real.”

Real talk about money

The hearts were shared with influencers and given to employees and customers at the bank’s flagship location on Valentine’s Day. The campaign builds on the Real Talk platform Courage launched in January with 15- and 30-second TV spots and social videos showing therapy dogs comforting people stressed about their finances.

“You don’t really expect to hear from a bank on the most romantic day of the year,” Courage creative director Domenique Raso said in a statement. “But this felt like a natural way to become part of the conversation, while offering a fresh take on the traditional love messaging we’re used to hearing today.”

The campaign is also being promoted across CIBC’s social media channels and with an OOH buy targeted to the bank’s locations. The billboard depicts a heart encouraging couples to show each other their tax-free savings account along with the message, “Couples who talk about money together, stay together.”