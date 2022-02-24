Technology Badoo Parodies Dating App Behavior That Would Never Fly in Real Life Brand calls out poor digital etiquette with the aim of making modern dating more enjoyable Badoo highlights bad dating app etiquette by imagining real life versions of these situations.Badoo By Brittaney Kiefer11 mins ago What if bad behaviors on dating apps played out in real life? They might look even more absurd. Brittaney Kiefer @BrittaneyKiefer brittaney.kiefer@adweek.com Brittaney is Adweek's European creativity editor. Recommended articles