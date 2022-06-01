Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Andrew Fitzsimons Haircare Launches in US With Help From Trans and Plus-Size Models

The popular UK brand is aiming to set a tone of inclusion for its global debut

A woman in a black bathing suit hugging an oversized bottle of haircare product.
23 care and styling products are now available exclusively through all Ulta Beauty locations.Andrew Fitzsimons
Headshot of Sara Century
By Sara Century

22 seconds ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

The beauty industry is regularly criticized for catering to a limited demographic while pressuring consumers to conform to unrealistic standards. Still, there have always been people working in creator spaces and behind the scenes to facilitate a more inclusive beauty world.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Sara Century

Sara Century

Sara Century is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Social Commerce

Customers Want Personal Advisors, Not Advertisers

By Étienne Mérineau

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Meta to Roll Out LGBTQ+ Safety Center Hub on Facebook

By David Cohen

Bang and Yama team headshot
Creative

AAPI Creative Spotlight: RPA’s Bang Pham and Yama Rahyar Are Building a ‘Human-Centric’ Space

By Sara Century

jeff klein
Leadership & Talent

From Pizza to Popeyes: Little Caesars’ Jeff Klein Is Cajun Fast Food Chain’s New CMO

By David Kaplan

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

The Power of Advertising on the Second Screen

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

True or False? You Know Everything About Today’s Podcast Landscape

By Jocelyn Hudak

Creative Commerce Is at the Center of Industry Change

By Beth Ann Kaminkow, Global CEO, VMLY&R Commerce and CEO NY, VMLY&R

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision

Ad Innovation That Connects CPG Brands to Customers

By Meghan Kinslow