Ad of the Day

Anderson .Paak Makes an Anthemic Banger for Budweiser and Creators Everywhere

'Yours to Take' kicks off a campaign that celebrates an artist's hustle

Anderson .Paak Makes an Anthemic Banger for Budweiser and Creators Everywhere
.Paak produced original track 'Yours to Take,' the campaign's official soundtrack.Budweiser / W+K
Headshot of Shannon Miller
By Shannon Miller

27 seconds ago

Announcing Brandweek, live and in person, Sept. 12-16 in Miami, Fla. It's a cant-miss experience where you'll join the brightest minds and biggest names in brand marketing and advertising to explore promising trends, proven solutions and pressing challenges facing the industry. Join the movement now and lock in up to 70% off.

A creator’s path to success can be a bumpy one filled with roadblocks, rejection and a ton of self doubt. But a new campaign from Budweiser, Wieden+Kennedy and eight-time Grammy-winning artist Anderson .Paak is here to assure emerging creatives that the impending rewards that follow the hustle—a finished project or finding your audience, for instance—are worth the struggle.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Shannon Miller

Shannon Miller

Shannon Miller is Adweek's creative and inclusion editor and host of the Adweek podcast "Yeah, That's Probably an Ad."

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Influencers & Creators

When Does a Celebrity Hit the Oversaturation Threshold for Advertising?

By Kyle O’Brien

BuzzFeed Inc. Introduces Vertical Video Ad Format and Creator Ad Network
NewFronts

BuzzFeed Inc. Introduces Vertical Video Ad Format and Creator Ad Network

By Mark Stenberg

two parakeets sitting on a branch
Ad Tech

Microsoft Updates Privacy Framework as the Industry Braces for Cookie Demise

By Catherine Perloff

Dancers perform in empty V&A Museum
AdFreak

A Magical Mannequin Has Its Own Night at the Museum in V&A’s Push to Attract Visitors

By Brittaney Kiefer

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

You Might Like

Find, Engage and Delight the Hybrid Shopper

By Stuart Feil

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision

Stop Talking at Consumers and Start Listening to Them

By Tim Glomb, VP Content and Data, Cheetah Digital

Why Creative Engagement Data Is a Top Insight Into Consumer Intelligence

By Oz Etzioni, CEO, Clinch