How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now.
The hit sitcom The Office was packed with awkward situations. Actor and writer Zach Woods, who joined the main cast for the show’s final three seasons, is bringing a bit of the same sensibility to a pair of 45-second online spots created by Denver-based agency Fear Not for office supply retailer Quill.com.