To restrict marriage equality is to deny a fundamental civil right for LGBTQ+ communities. Yet same-sex unions continue to face resistance from conservative governments worldwide, making it a regular topic of discussion for activists across the globe.

With Peru’s bill in favor of same-sex marriage set to be debated again in congress, Amnesty International has launched “The Best Religion Is Love” campaign. Teaming with Havas Peru, the graphic campaign draws attention to the hypocrisy implicit in religious and governmental institutions denying rights to a significant portion of the population based on who they love.

The campaign uses images of the natural effects of light filtered through the stunning stained glass windows of six different churches to show that love, much like light, has a way of shining through regardless of the many obstacles in its path. This hopeful, beautifully shot campaign seeks to spark conversations for church visitors.

The Thanksgiving Chapel in the U.S. Havas Peru, Amnesty International

Love finds a way

The photography by Luis Cisneros and Fabrizzio Hidalgo spotlights six churches: La Catedral de la Inmaculada Concepción, La Catedral de Inmaculada Concepción and La Parroquia Virgen Milagrosa in Peru; The Sagrada Familia in Spain; The Rose Mosque in Iran; and The Thanksgiving Chapel in the U.S.

“We find a paradox and a contradiction in this institution, which on the one hand proclaims love as a fundamental axis, but on the other hand presents rejection and judgment when love does not correspond to their way of thinking,” said Mauricio Fernandez Maldonado, chief creative officer of Havas Group Peru, in a statement.

The topic of same-sex marriage in Peru reached a global stage in 2022 when Congresswoman Susel Paredes her wife, Gracia Aljovín, announced their intention to sue the country for failing to recognize their 2016 marriage, which took place in Miami.

“Is love allowed only for some? We believe that love always finds a way to show itself, to break barriers, and this time it did it too—as it always did,” Maldonado continued.

Havas Peru, Amnesty International

Havas Peru, Amnesty International

Havas Peru, Amnesty International

Havas Peru, Amnesty International

