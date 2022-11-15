An ambitious and powerful holiday campaign calls on society to come together and mend the many divisions that have become apparent in recent years.

Developed for German food discounter Penny Markt GmbH (Penny) which annually produces an emotional holiday film alongside creative agency partner Serviceplan, “The Rift” addresses and encourages the need for more empathy for strangers and neighbors after recent years of division.

Last year’s campaign “The Wish” featured a mother’s Christmas dream for her son to live a fulfilled life after the nervousness caused by the pandemic; it went on to win the Film Grand Prix at Cannes.

This year’s film, which runs at four minutes with “Silent Night” playing throughout, takes place in an apartment block and focuses on an elderly lady and a young boy who encounter one another when she nearly hits him with her car. He shouts abuse at her before they both make their way up to their apartments above.

As the lady encounters two teenage girls who are not wearing masks in the elevator, and the boy climbs the stairs, cracks appear around them and the building begins to crumble while the residents offer their opposing opinions on societal trends.

Eventually, the situation is salvaged when the boy enters the despairing women’s apartment where he asks to sit and talk.

The spot was directed by Seb Edwards and produced by Anorak Films.

Serviceplan, Penny

Bringing people together

“At our Penny markets, all kinds of people come together. This year, however, we noticed people moving apart more than ever. Different opinions not only divide society, they also cause rifts in our private relationships,” explained Marcus Haus, divisional marketing manager at Penny.

Haus explained that the idea was for Penny to play its part and to try and “mend the rifts in our society,” adding that would require dialogue instead of confrontation and ignorance.

A landing page on Penny’s website also offers 10 tips on generating constructive discussions while influencer and presenter Jonas Ems will work on drawing attention to the film’s conflict topics and how we encounter them in everyday life through his TikTok and YouTube channels.

The brand’s own YouTube, Facebook and Instagram channels have also been hosting the film, which will run in full-length in cinemas across Germany. Supporting activity will run across digital and print, out-of-home and social media as well as Penny’s owned media.

Christoph Everke, creative managing director of Serviceplan Campaign, explained that the film had been “loaded” with cultural and social themes which could not be ignored.

“Opinions clash and literally break an entire apartment block apart. The topics are taken from real life and portrayed so relentlessly that you can’t help but feel caught out. The film gives you goosebumps, a feeling of uneasiness and hopefully makes you rethink,” added Everke.

