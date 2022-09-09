The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

The amount of time Americans spend in their cars has decreased dramatically since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with many offices continuing to allow employees to work from home. SiriusXM sought to expand its relevance beyond making commutes more fun by working with creative agency Translation last September on the “Home of SiriusXM” campaign, which was the satellite radio company’s largest multimedia campaign to date.