AdFreak

Alanis Morissette Just Wants one Peaceful Dinner in the SiriusXM House

Agency Translation offers another helping of the brand's star-studded campaign

Alanis Morissette, Mickey Guyton, and Alice Cooper at a dinner table
Alanis Morissette, Alice Cooper, Brad Paisley and Mickey Guyton try to share a meal in a continuation of 'Home of SiriusXM.'SiriusXM/Translation
Headshot of Samantha Nelson
By Samantha Nelson

31 seconds ago

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass.

The amount of time Americans spend in their cars has decreased dramatically since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, with many offices continuing to allow employees to work from home. SiriusXM sought to expand its relevance beyond making commutes more fun by working with creative agency Translation last September on the “Home of SiriusXM” campaign, which was the satellite radio company’s largest multimedia campaign to date. 

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Samantha Nelson

Samantha Nelson

Samantha Nelson is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Bloomingdales 150th anniversary virtual store
Emerging Tech

Bloomingdale’s Creates Futuristic Virtual Store to Celebrate 150th Anniversary

By Patrick Kulp

Little boy eating corn, accompanied by text that reads corn.
Voice

‘It’s Corn!’ Achieving Cultural Relevance Through a Vegetable

By Matt Stanton

Programming & Performance

The WNBA Is Done Being Left Behind in Media Rights Deals

By Mollie Cahillane

AMC Networks Promotes Kim Kelleher to Chief Commercial Officer in Executive Realignment
Programming & Performance

AMC Networks Promotes Kim Kelleher to Chief Commercial Officer

By Mollie Cahillane

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

The Keys to Building Your Customer Identity Framework

Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

Confessions of a Confused Consumer

By PayPal Honey

Why 40% of TV Budgets Should Be Spent on CTV

By Justin Fromm, Head of Global Insights, Samsung Ads

Podcasts Meet the Mental Health Moment and Brands Should be Listening

By Kelli Hurley

How Booking.com Breaks Down Barriers for LGBTQ+ Travelers

By Stéphane Mead and Tom van Gessel