Adobe, one of the world’s largest creative software providers, has made its intentions clear its by integrating artificial intelligence into its products in recent months. Now it’s adding another image-based generative AI tool to its arsenal.

Generative Fill—part of Firefly, Adobe’s suite of creative generative AI models launched in March—lets people add, extend or remove objects from images via text prompts, the company said and aims to accelerate creative workflows and save time for creatives.

Adobe plans to release this tool more widely in the second half of 2023.

“By integrating Firefly directly into workflows as a creative co-pilot, Adobe is accelerating ideation, exploration and production for all of our customers,” said Ashley Still, senior vice president of digital media at Adobe, in a statement. “Generative Fill combines the speed and ease of generative AI with the power and precision of Photoshop, empowering customers to bring their visions to life at the speed of their imaginations.”

Adobe injected generative AI into its products six weeks ago. Among the early features include the integration of text-to-image generation, which lets people create images with detailed text prompts, as well as another tool that automates designs, styles and textures within the letters of a given font.

The company touts the launch of Firefly as Adobe’s most successful, adding that people have generated over 100 million assets.

With new generative AI features, people will be able to edit on Photoshop in a non-destructive manner using generative layers without impacting their original image. The tool automatically matches the perspective, lighting and style of images otherwise a tedious task for Photoshop users.

“The Generative Fill features will reshape the way we work,” said Kladi Vergine, designer, visual strategist, instructor and founder of creative studio Print My Soul. “This technology supports not only creation but also the ideation phase of a project and transforming ideas into pixels has never been faster.”

Although not all AI models are transparent about the data they use for training, Firefly is trained on Adobe Stock’s hundreds of millions of licensed, high-resolution images, or media in the public domain, which should guard against Firefly generating content based on other peoples’ or brands’ intellectual property.

To that, Generative Fill supports Content Credentials, similar to a nutrition label that lets people know whether a piece of content was created by a human, AI-generated or AI-edited. This allows for accurate attribution and helps people make informed decisions about digital content, the company said.