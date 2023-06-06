Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

On advertising’s biggest stage of the Super Bowl, it takes a higher level of creativity to stand out. That is why Diageo whisky brand Crown Royal decided to take a risk, by using its spot during a quintessentially American event to pay tribute to Canada.

The ad starred Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl (who is also a Crown Royal fan) thanking Canada for all the things to come out of the Great White North, from music artists like Joni Mitchell and Celine Dion to peanut butter and egg cartons. Canada also birthed one very important element to the Super Bowl: football itself.

In the latest episode of Adweek’s Adnatomy, we spoke with the brand, the agency Anomaly and director Jake Scott of RSA Films about why they ventured into a different kind of patriotism for the Big Game. They explain the origins of their unusual idea, their approach to comedy, what it was like to work with Grohl and the serendipity that made their campaign a success.