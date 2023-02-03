Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

When ESPN brought the fan-favorite “This Is SportsCenter” ads in-house in 2017, it didn’t expect a pandemic to force the campaign to go dormant two years later.

Now, with the help of new creative partner Arts & Letters, “This Is SportsCenter” is officially back with four spots—shot in a single day at ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Conn. The new ads feature superstar athletes, including U.S. Women’s National Team players Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn and Sophia Smith, as well as beloved mascots, such as Delta State University’s Fighting Okra.

In the latest episode of Adweek’s Adnatomy, we spoke with ESPN, the agency and the editors behind the revival to take us behind the scenes—from conception through production—and what it means to bring back one of advertising’s most beloved campaigns. Plus, get a sneak peek at the upcoming ad led by Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin.