The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

Stories about trans people often focus on the ways that they transition medically and socially, but a new campaign from Oberland for the ACLU aims to move beyond that limited narrative. “Trans Scripts” uses a series of three 30-second videos shared on social media and trans-focused websites to demonstrate that “there’s more to trans than gender.”