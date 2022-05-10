Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

For LA-based creative director at TBWA Media Arts Lab Rohit Thawani, the perfect project isn’t afraid to be a little confrontational. “As a kid, my personality was built around provoking my friends and classmates. As an adult, it still is,” Thawani told Adweek.