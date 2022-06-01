Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

When The Distillery Project head of production Nik Traxler was growing up, he wanted to be a roller coaster engineer and design the fastest, most thrilling ride to ever exist. He gave up on that dream after barely passing high school calculus and set his sights on a career in law, rethinking that goal after spending a year studying political science in college.