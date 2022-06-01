Creative

AAPI Creative Spotlight: Nik Traxler's Path to Advertising Has Been 'a Hell of a Ride'

The Distillery Project's head of production owes his success to his unconventional journey

Nik Traxler's headshot
The Distillery Project's head of production set aside his dream of building rollercoasters for the thrill of good storytelling.Adweek
Headshot of Samantha Nelson
By Samantha Nelson

6 seconds ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

When The Distillery Project head of production Nik Traxler was growing up, he wanted to be a roller coaster engineer and design the fastest, most thrilling ride to ever exist. He gave up on that dream after barely passing high school calculus and set his sights on a career in law, rethinking that goal after spending a year studying political science in college.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Samantha Nelson

Samantha Nelson

Samantha Nelson is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Marybeth Ledesmas headshot
Creative

AAPI Creative Spotlight: Marybeth Ledesma’s Work Radiates Honesty

By Samantha Nelson

Platforms

Pinterest Ads Extended to Japan

By David Cohen

Leadership & Talent

Eva Neveau Appointed First Global CCO at Omnicom Content Arm Eg+ Worldwide

By Kyle O’Brien

Platforms

Amber Alerts Come to Instagram

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

The Power of Advertising on the Second Screen

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

True or False? You Know Everything About Today’s Podcast Landscape

By Jocelyn Hudak

Creative Commerce Is at the Center of Industry Change

By Beth Ann Kaminkow, Global CEO, VMLY&R Commerce and CEO NY, VMLY&R

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision

Ad Innovation That Connects CPG Brands to Customers

By Meghan Kinslow