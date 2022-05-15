Creative

AAPI Creative Spotlight: As an Editor, Kristin Yawata is the Ultimate Collaborator

Little Farm's co-founder approaches her role with a social mindset

Kristin Yawata headshot
As an editor, Yawata wants to be an active part of the creative process.Adweek
Headshot of Kennyatta Collins
By Kennyatta Collins

19 seconds ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

Kristin Yawata, editor and co-founder of post-production company Little Farm, knew that she wanted to be an editor in high school. What she didn’t know at the time was that advertising would offer the best, most efficient space to hone her skills.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Kennyatta Collins

Kennyatta Collins

Kennyatta Collins is a strategist, photographer and Adweek contributor living in Miami.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Photo of a cheeseburger with a red background
Food & Beverage

British Government’s Unhealthy Food Ad Ban Delayed

By Stephen Lepitak

Kirstie Bones headshot
Creative

AAPI Creative Spotlight: Kirstie Bones’ Work Tosses Out the Playbook

By Kennyatta Collins

A cartoon version of Drew Barrymore presenting a photo of a plate of Quorn nuggets and vegetables
Plant-Based Products

What in the World Is Mycoprotein? Let Drew Barrymore’s Animated Avatar Explain

By T.L. Stanley

A soccer field on an incline with a caption reading The Unlevel Playing Field
Women in Sports

Soccer Players Struggle on an Uneven Playing Field to Address Gender Inequality in Sports

By Samantha Nelson

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

You Might Like

The Art of Shopper Recognition

By Acxiom

$800 Billion in Incremental Revenue Is Possible With AI-Driven Personalization

By Assaf Baciu

Reimagine the Ad Experience

By Amazon Ads

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision