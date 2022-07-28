How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

While it’s easiest to identify a BMW by the car’s logo or the distinctive shape of its grill, almost every BMW model also shares a design element known as the Hofmeister Kink. Found on the vehicle’s rearmost pillar since 1962, it was named for Wilhelm Hofmeister, who led the company’s design department from 1955 to 1970.