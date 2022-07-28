Automotive

A Unique Road Trip Pays Tribute to an Iconic BMW Design Element: the Hofmeister Kink

The brand celebrates the feature by seeking roads that are shaped just like it

The Hofmesiter Kink
BMW owners and enthusiasts can visit the campaign's dedicated website to search a map of the United States for Hofmeister Kink-shaped roads and track the ones they’ve driven on.Performance Art, BMW
Samantha Nelson

While it’s easiest to identify a BMW by the car’s logo or the distinctive shape of its grill, almost every BMW model also shares a design element known as the Hofmeister Kink. Found on the vehicle’s rearmost pillar since 1962, it was named for Wilhelm Hofmeister, who led the company’s design department from 1955 to 1970.

