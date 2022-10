On Oct. 6, nearly three years since their last American show, South Korean pop outfit NCT 127 played for a sold-out crowd of 12,000 fans at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena for the U.S. leg of their second world tour, Neo City – The Link. The performance was timed to the recent release of 2 Baddies, their genre-bending fourth studio album featuring a title track with a strong automotive concept.