A James Bond Villain Wants to Teach You Financial Literacy

Two-time Academy Award-winning actor and James Bond bad guy Christoph Waltz is leading a content series for insurance and asset management giant Allianz.
The Allianz Group is one of the world’s largest insurers and asset managers with 120 million private and corporate customers in more than 70 countries.
Having released its “Prepare for Life” platform last June, the series of six films, created by Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam, aims to support people and their finances for the future by simplifying the topic.
The “Start Making Cents” campaign sees Waltz perform a number of mundane but risky actions, such as eating spaghetti bolognese while wearing a white suit or shaving a woolen sweater, which also act as metaphors for basic financial investment advice.
The series does not advertise any products but focuses on the promotion and benefits of financial literacy education. The films run between 30 and 60 seconds in length and have been released across the company’s social media channels, alongside a 10- to 15-second teaser for each as well.
All assets for the global campaign will also live on the Allianz website, where customers can find additional information about each financial topic to educate themselves further.
Christian Deuringer, head of global brand and marketing at Allianz, explained: “Preparing people for life is what we do as a leading insurer and asset manager—and as an essential part of our brand promise of building confidence in tomorrow. Together with the creative storytelling of Christoph Waltz and Wieden+Kennedy, we’re helping even more people understand how a good financial foundation can unlock all life has to offer.”
CREDITS:
Strategy, marketing, and distribution officer: Serge Raffard
Head of global brand communication: Christian Deuringer
Head of Allianz Studio: Florian Scheiblbrandner
Head of global brand marketing: Jenny Huang
Project manager: Thomas Jost
Senior consultant: Brittany Jones
Global digital marketing expert: Lukasz Papuda
Creative project manager: Jacqueline LiebscherWieden+Kennedy Amsterdam
Managing director: Blake Harrop
Executive creative directors: Eric Quennoy, Mark Bernath
Creative directors: Elena Knox, Joe Burrin, Alvaro Sotomayor
Art director: Christian Baur
Copywriters: Ryan Snyder, Christina Rankel
Head of production: Jaime Tan
Broadcast producer: Annelien Orbie
Planning director: Odile Song
Senior planner: Cristelle Fornesi
Planner: Hayeon Kim
Group account director: Luke Purdy
Account director: Tiphaine Murat
Account manager: Wenwen Zhao
Head of design: Joe Burrin
Studio director: Lizzie Murray
Designer: Shen Hou
Motion designer: Jason Mitchell
Business affairs: Fiona FanFilm Production
Production Company: Smuggler
Director: Tom Speers
Director of photography: Nick Morris
Producer: Ellie Fry
Executive producer: Fergus BrownEditing company: Trim
Editor: Elise Butt
Audio Post: King Lear
Sound designer/mixer: Jack Sedgwick, Dugal Macdiarmid
Music: Birdbrain
Composer: Brice Davoli
Producers: Niall Rogers, Thomas DwarswaardPost production: Black Kite Studios
VFX Supervisor / Flame: Bruno Fukumothi
2D: Venu Prasath
3D: James Bown
Colorist: Tom Mangham, Richard Fearon
Producer: Tom Manton
Executive Producer: Amy Richardson
Print Production
Photographer: Benedikt Renc
Producer: Andrea Chadimova
Retouching: Benedikt Renc