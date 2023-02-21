A James Bond Villain Wants to Teach You Financial Literacy

Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.

Two-time Academy Award-winning actor and James Bond bad guy Christoph Waltz is leading a content series for insurance and asset management giant Allianz.

The Allianz Group is one of the world’s largest insurers and asset managers with 120 million private and corporate customers in more than 70 countries.

Having released its “Prepare for Life” platform last June, the series of six films, created by Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam, aims to support people and their finances for the future by simplifying the topic.

The “Start Making Cents” campaign sees Waltz perform a number of mundane but risky actions, such as eating spaghetti bolognese while wearing a white suit or shaving a woolen sweater, which also act as metaphors for basic financial investment advice.

The series does not advertise any products but focuses on the promotion and benefits of financial literacy education. The films run between 30 and 60 seconds in length and have been released across the company’s social media channels, alongside a 10- to 15-second teaser for each as well.

All assets for the global campaign will also live on the Allianz website, where customers can find additional information about each financial topic to educate themselves further.

Christian Deuringer, head of global brand and marketing at Allianz, explained: “Preparing people for life is what we do as a leading insurer and asset manager—and as an essential part of our brand promise of building confidence in tomorrow. Together with the creative storytelling of Christoph Waltz and Wieden+Kennedy, we’re helping even more people understand how a good financial foundation can unlock all life has to offer.”

CREDITS:

Strategy, marketing, and distribution officer: Serge Raffard

Head of global brand communication: Christian Deuringer

Head of Allianz Studio: Florian Scheiblbrandner

Head of global brand marketing: Jenny Huang

Project manager: Thomas Jost

Senior consultant: Brittany Jones

Global digital marketing expert: Lukasz Papuda

Creative project manager: Jacqueline LiebscherWieden+Kennedy Amsterdam

Managing director: Blake Harrop

Executive creative directors: Eric Quennoy, Mark Bernath

Creative directors: Elena Knox, Joe Burrin, Alvaro Sotomayor

Art director: Christian Baur

Copywriters: Ryan Snyder, Christina Rankel

Head of production: Jaime Tan

Broadcast producer: Annelien Orbie

Planning director: Odile Song

Senior planner: Cristelle Fornesi

Planner: Hayeon Kim

Group account director: Luke Purdy

Account director: Tiphaine Murat

Account manager: Wenwen Zhao

Head of design: Joe Burrin

Studio director: Lizzie Murray

Designer: Shen Hou

Motion designer: Jason Mitchell

Business affairs: Fiona FanFilm Production

Production Company: Smuggler

Director: Tom Speers

Director of photography: Nick Morris

Producer: Ellie Fry

Executive producer: Fergus BrownEditing company: Trim

Editor: Elise Butt

Audio Post: King Lear

Sound designer/mixer: Jack Sedgwick, Dugal Macdiarmid

Music: Birdbrain

Composer: Brice Davoli

Producers: Niall Rogers, Thomas DwarswaardPost production: Black Kite Studios

VFX Supervisor / Flame: Bruno Fukumothi

2D: Venu Prasath

3D: James Bown

Colorist: Tom Mangham, Richard Fearon

Producer: Tom Manton

Executive Producer: Amy Richardson

Print Production

Photographer: Benedikt Renc

Producer: Andrea Chadimova

Retouching: Benedikt Renc