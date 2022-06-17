Beer & Spirits

A Beer Brand Turned a Hug Into Serious Help for Artisans Impacted by the Pandemic

Cusqueña and Publicis Worldwide Peru bring refreshing financial relief with a sculpture

A statue of two figures hugging
'The Impossible Hug' saw the introduction of a cultural landmark alongside new ideas for helping artisans continue to thrive during a public health crisis.Publicis Worldwide Peru, AB InBev
Headshot of Sara Century
By Sara Century

15 seconds ago

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from GatoradeMarriottAlo YogaCampbell'sUncommon James and more. Book now.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic hit artisans hard by limiting the in-person encounters that many rely on to survive. Many makers have had to reimagine or even go back to the drawing board entirely to keep their livelihoods afloat, but there have been a number of artistic innovations along the way.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Sara Century

Sara Century

Sara Century is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Advertising

Nerf Introduces Murph, the Brand’s First Mascot

By Paul Hiebert

A Black woman stands behind a display counter that has an array of beauty products on it. A sign on the front reads, “Fashion Fair Cosmetics.” Also in the photo are fashion mannequins, making the scene look like one from a department store.
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Fashion Fair Cosmetics Makes a Bold Return With Illuminating Doc, The Beauty of Blackness

By Natalie Venegas

Platforms

Disney, Twitter Blast Off on #MissionLightyear

By David Cohen

a t-mobile storefront
5G

T-Mobile Offers International Data and Gas Discounts as Part of New Travel Campaign

By Patrick Kulp

Microlearning
View All

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Targeting People, Not Profiles

You Might Like

Your Brand’s Sustainability Story Can Build Trust

By Alexis Simonetti

The Evolving Conversation on Health and Wellness

By Twitter

5 Ways Consumer Shopping Behavior Has Transformed in the Past 2 Years

By Lisa Henderson

Debunking the Myth That Performance Brands Can’t Find Success on TV

By Marketing Architects