Using long-form copy, an outdoor campaign that features ads measuring 13 feet long aims to highlight the plight of the 2 million people suffering Long Covid across the U.K.

Titled “The Longest Ad,” the campaign creative, which consists of 3,000 words of copy, has been placed at two bus stops in Edinburgh, Scotland. They both overflow beyond the framing and onto the sidewalk to be noticed by the public.

The campaign was created by The Leith Agency, which claims that it’s one of the longest copy ads ever written. It aims to offer readers the experience of what a day in the life of a Long Covid sufferer feels like, featuring vivid descriptions of the emotional and physical turmoil experienced by those who continue to battle the virus.

The Leith Agency, Covid Aid

Long-term effects of Covid-19

“The feeling of this baffling illness ‘going on and on’ nails it: the disbelieving loss of who we once are and our limitations now, together with the impact on the relationships with our loved ones, is a grief that we continue to live with and do our utmost best to deal with,” Jasmine Hayer, a Covid Aid trustee and Long Covid advocate, explained.

Covid Aid supports all of those affected by Covid-19 in the U.K., providing visibility as the virus continues to have an impact as well as helping Long Covid sufferers and people experiencing grief and bereavement.

“We wanted the reader to experience how difficult each day is to get through. It’s a hard read and as an ad it breaks most norms, but only by doing this were we able to encapsulate how utterly grueling each day is,” explained John McPartland, creative director of health at The Leith Agency.

CREDITS:

Creative director of health: John McPartland

Deputy creative Director: Chris Watson

Art director: Rufus Wedderburn

Executive creative directors: Phil Evans, Troy Farnworth