Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

How can marketers establish working creative relationships in ways that feel authentic to both brands and diverse collaborators? Experts from YouTube and Google had a lot to share on the subject during this year’s IAB NewFronts.