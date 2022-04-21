Measurement

Xandr Enables Multiple Currencies for Linear Campaigns Ahead of Upfronts

The ad-tech platform is collaborating with multiple measurement companies

The announcement comes as the industry searches for an alternative to Nielsen.Xandr, Getty Images
Headshot of Mollie Cahillane
By Mollie Cahillane

2 mins ago

Xandr is the latest company to jump on the alternative currencies train.

Headshot of Mollie Cahillane

Mollie Cahillane

Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
This Catchy Pop Song Warns Brands: Stop Greenwashing or Face a Lawsuit
Sustainability

This Catchy Pop Song Warns Brands, Stop Greenwashing or Face a Lawsuit

By Rebecca Stewart

Clean-Room Partnership Points to the Power of Second-Party Data
Programmatic

Clean-Room Partnership Points to the Power of Second-Party Data

By Trishla Ostwal

The Bike Designed to Climb Trees to Help Prevent Deforestation
Product Innovation

The Bike Designed to Climb Trees to Help Prevent Deforestation

By Stephen Lepitak

Evil Geniuses launched its own full service content creator studio
Esports

Why Creator Content Studios Are the Future of Esports

By Rafael Canton

Microlearning
View All

Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

Making an Impact With Contextual Advertising

By Stuart Feil

A Bright Future Awaits TV Advertisers That Put Consumers First

By Scott Schiller, Global Chief Commercial Officer, ENGINE

How Marketers Can Tackle the Issues of Privacy, Transparency and Control

By Charlie Swift, EVP, Head of Marketing and Account Management, Adstra

Slay the Monsters of Marketing Data

By Treasure Data