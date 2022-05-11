Media

TV’s Role in Measuring DTC Success  

Leveraging TV to drive retention

Sean T. Smith for Adweek
Headshot of Alexandra Bower
By Alexandra Bower

1 hour ago

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts.

Brands are becoming more creative in how they showcase their product, especially with the influx of technology and media methods a brand can use. Jonathan Bottomley, cmo of Boll & Branch, and Alvaro De La Rocha, cmo of Bespoke Post, joined Adweek during our Convergent TV Summit to discuss how their companies are navigating the evolving TV and streaming landscape to reach target audiences, find efficiencies and attempt the impossible: measure attribution.  

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Alexandra Bower

Alexandra Bower

Alexandra Bower is a freelance writer for Adweek.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
TV Upfronts

Programming Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment for the Next Era 

By Alexandra Bower

TV Upfronts

Convergence in Streaming News With NBCU News Group and ABC News 

By Alexandra Bower

Media

How Media Buyers Are Bouncing Back 

By Alexandra Bower

karen horne
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

WarnerMedia’s Karen Horne on What Awaits Graduates of the Access Writers Programicon-image

By Shannon Miller

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

You Might Like

It’s Time to Spring Clean Your CDP, and Portable Identity Can Help

By Dana Moroze

Increase Cross-Channel Advertising Success With Data Clean Rooms

By Keerat Sharma

Brand Integrations Offer a Better Way to Get in Front of Streaming TV Audiences

By Meilani Weiss, EVP Brand Integration, R&CPMK

Reimagine the Ad Experience

By Amazon Ads