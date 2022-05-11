TV’s Role in Measuring DTC Success  

Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Brands are becoming more creative in how they showcase their product, especially with the influx of technology and media methods a brand can use. Jonathan Bottomley, cmo of Boll & Branch, and Alvaro De La Rocha, cmo of Bespoke Post, joined Adweek during our Convergent TV Summit to discuss how their companies are navigating the evolving TV and streaming landscape to reach target audiences, find efficiencies and attempt the impossible: measure attribution.