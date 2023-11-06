Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Regardless of the events of the Succession finale, the Roy family is coming out on top after all.

HBO’s Succession Podcast, hosted by journalist Kara Swisher, is Adweek’s 2023 Podcast of the Year, with the production also taking the award for Best TV/Streaming Podcast. And Swisher couldn’t be prouder of the HBO podcast team, Pineapple Street Studios and the whole experience.

“Every bit of it was enjoyable,” Swisher told Adweek. “I can’t think of a moment I was ever annoyed and not delighted.”

The podcast host and journalist, whose credits also include New York Magazine’s On with Kara Swisher and Pivot, said the show’s success came down to one simple fact: “HBO let us do what we wanted.”

“They didn’t meddle. They didn’t try to make it a PR thing. They didn’t try to make it marketing,” Swisher said. “They could have easily gone that way.”

Instead, Swisher was given free rein, approaching the podcast as both a journalist and fan of the show. And audiences responded.

The Succession podcast made frequent appearances on the Apple TV and Film podcast chart throughout Succession’s headline-making final season, all while making headlines of its own, as Swisher explored the real-life events that inspired the series, gave fans a deeper look at the making of the show and learned about alternate endings that wound up on the cutting-room floor.

“Kara brings her own thoughts, attitudes, interview style, connections, audience and so much more to the table,” said Michael Gluckstadt, senior director, HBO/Max podcasts. “I knew we hit on something when I’d get so invested listening to the conversation, I’d almost forget we were recording a podcast.”

In addition to Swisher’s charisma and interview style, Gluckstadt also gave credit to Warner Bros. Discovery for letting the team coordinate interviews with the cast and plug into marketing efforts. Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and executive producer Frank Rich helped navigate themes and discussion points along the way.

Success with fans

With years of experience writing about the real-life billionaires who inspired the characters on Succession, Swisher was able to explore the deeper truth behind what viewers watched each Sunday.

“I think that helped,” Swisher said. “I had a lot of knowledge of the people they were depicting, especially in the last season. There was a Mark Cuban-like character. There was clearly an Elon Musk character.”

Swisher visited the set and was given an unprecedented look behind the curtain. Producers “never really hid any of the problems” that go along with creating a massive series, she said.

“They really did show me what it was like to work on a show like that—a high-profile, high-pressure show. I was glad they opened themselves up and they weren’t trying to just score PR points, and that’s why it was good. That’s why the podcast was good.”

According to Swisher, the podcast’s highlights came when things weren’t easy. For instance, when she was originally allotted just 10 minutes to speak with actor Brian Cox who played patriarch Logan Roy, about his surprise demise, her reaction was: “Really? Are you kidding?”

But 10 minutes turned into much more, leading to one of Swisher’s most memorable moments.

“He does not get off the phone. And he was delightful. He was funny. He was forthright about not wanting to be killed off.”

The Succession podcast came to an end along with the series finale in May. Swisher reiterated that, though appointment TV is a dying breed, Succession bucked the trend for a reason.

“Those people put out a fantastic show, and they deserve every kudos they get. I just was lucky enough to be able to ride along,” she said.

This story is part of the Audio Awards special feature.