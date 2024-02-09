Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

With the array of streaming services available today, viewers have more ways than ever to watch television, often opting for ad-free experiences that many find preferable. But what has this meant for advertisers? To learn more about the evolution of TV advertising, we spoke to Jon Steinlauf, chief U.S. advertising sales officer at Warner Bros. Discovery.

Jon Steinlauf, the chief U.S. advertising sales officer at Warner Bros. Discovery, brings nearly 40 years of advertising expertise to the table, with a career spanning from his role as director of ad sales at ESPN to now. His significant contributions to the field have earned him a place on the Adweek 50 list four times, an annual recognition celebrating the most influential leaders in advertising and media.

Tune into the latest episode and check out the key takeaways below.

Key takeaways: