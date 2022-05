The first in-person upfront week since 2019 has finally wrapped. But before you shift your focus to negotiations, let’s take another look back at the week’s most memorable moments, which included everything from salsa dancing (Univision ad sales chief Donna Speciale has got some moves!) to spectacle (NBCUniversal’s BravoCon extravaganza) to not one but two Lizzo appearances. And if you missed any of our comprehensive upfront week coverage, you can find it here.