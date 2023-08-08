The CW's Upfront Volume 'Basically Flat' in a Down Market

TV isn’t what it used to be. Join the Convergent TV Summit in LA this October 25 with media, technology and marketing leaders to prepare for new trends and make industry connections.

The CW is finally winding down upfront talks in its first year under new parent company Nexstar.

During a Nexstar earnings call on Tuesday, CEO Perry Sook said the network had a good overall performance in the upfront, with dollar volume being “basically flat” with the prior year and unit rates up mid-single digits.

“The absolute dollars are not going to change our style of living, but it’s an important marker for us, the reaction to the new programming and the sports, obviously,” Sook said. “Sports dollar volume was up.”

Nexstar CFO Lee Ann Gliha added that the overall upfront market was down, but The CW was “in line” with expectations.

“Also, there’s a little bit less sold in the upfront in a calculated way because then that’ll provide us more opportunity with the scatter market,” Gliha said. “Hopefully the economy will continue to increase and the national market will come back, and that will benefit us on the backend.”

Thus far, NBCUniversal, Fox, Paramount, TelevisaUnivision and Warner Bros. Discovery have all closed talks.

Last year, The CW was the first upfront week presenter to wrap up negotiations, with CPM (cost per thousand viewers reached) increases in the high single to low double-digit range, around 9-11%. Volume was also strong in linear and streaming, and the company’s sellout was around 80%. However, a weaker ad market in 2023 has led to the slowest upfront in years, with advertisers thought to be seeking rollbacks in negotiations.

Under Nexstar, The CW is looking to become leaner and more profitable, getting away from most of its high-cost superhero shows with its fall schedule, which was recently reshuffled to lean on more unscripted programming amid the ongoing writers strike. The company also opted out of a traditional upfront week event in 2023, choosing to host a press conference about its fall schedule in its usual May upfront week slot on Thursday mornings.

Additionally, The CW has been making moves to add more live sports, including becoming the exclusive home to the NASCAR Xfinity Series starting in 2025.

Negotiating in an uncertain market

In lieu of a traditional upfront week event for The CW, Nexstar held an event in April to showcase The CW, NewsNation, TheHill, Nexstar Digital and more than 200 local stations.

At The CW’s upfront week press conference in May, network president Dennis Miller touted Nexstar’s leadership in bringing all of the company’s assets together and noted that the CW’s fall schedule would have “broader appeal” than in the past, with digital playing an important role.

“We’re bringing digital in a much more significant way,” Miller said. “We do quite a bit of business on the CW app, especially given the fact that it’s a download and our shows move over there right after the service. So we’re pretty excited about what we’re gonna see.”

Miller also mentioned how the company was defined more “narrowly” in the past, and 2023 saw The CW reaching out to around 40 new national advertisers and that the network would “capture more than our share.”

“The CW brand has such a passionate connection to a small audience, and I’m trying to hold on to that as much as possible,” Brad Schwartz, president, CW Entertainment, added during the May press conference. “But we got to get bigger and broader.”