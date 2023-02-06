The CW Network Taps Chris Spadaccini as Marketing Chief

Join TV, media, marketing and tech leaders for Adweek Convergent TV, Mar. 21–22. Virtual and in-person passes available. 50% off through Feb. 6.

The (new) CW Network has its marketing leader.

Nexstar, the network’s parent company, named former WarnerMedia executive Chris Spadaccini as The CW’s new head of marketing. He’s the latest executive hire since Nexstar closed its acquisition of the network in October.

“It is very rare that any company gets to add someone of Chris Spadaccini’s stature to its team,” Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment for The CW Network, said in a statement. “When it comes to marketers who have built and defined legendary brands for decades and created passionate, emotional attachment between content and audiences, Chris is a true pioneer and the best in the business.”

Spadaccini spent 20 years at HBO and WarnerMedia, where he spearheaded campaigns for series such as Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Entourage, The Wire and Succession. He also helmed strategy for HBO’s three streaming services, finishing with HBO Max.

The executive eventually became CMO of WarnerMedia Entertainment in 2019 before departing as part of a restructuring five months after (former) CEO Jason Kilar took over. Spadaccini was most recently CMO at retail-entertainment company Camp.

“There are exciting changes underway at The CW, and I’m thrilled to be a part of the network’s evolution,” Spadaccini said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to creating innovative brand experiences that resonate with mass audiences and help accelerate the next phase of business growth.”

The CW has undergone several changes since Nexstar completed its purchase of 75% ownership interest in the company last year. Though Nexstar originally said CEO and chairman Mark Pedowitz would remain in his position, that abruptly changed once the deal was finalized, with Dennis Miller taking over as The CW president. Several other executives, including ad sales chief Rob Tuck, also exited following the acquisition.

In addition, though the network was previously known for its appeal to a loyal young demographic with a large slate of scripted series, The CW canceled many of its flagship shows ahead of the Nexstar deal. The CW’s parent company is looking to make the network profitable by 2025.