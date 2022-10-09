After another year where streaming dominated the industry conversation, especially as both Netflix and Disney+ finally created their own ad-supported tiers, it’s hardly surprising that those platforms are well represented on this year’s TV Hot List. But here’s more of an unexpected twist: Linear networks proved there’s still plenty of fight in them yet. After all, this is a year where one of the biggest hits was not just on network TV but basic cable (Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, from TV Creator of the Year Taylor Sheridan) and the breakout series everyone was talking last spring was on broadcast, not streaming (ABC’s Abbott Elementary, created by and starring Quinta Brunson, our Game Changer of the Year). And as the holiday season approaches, all eyes will once again be on the original holiday movies (40 new ones this year!) overseen by Hallmark Media president and CEO Wonya Lucas, our TV Executive of the Year. From Stranger Things to House of the Dragon to Trevor Noah, this year’s TV Hot List honors 2022’s most talked about shows, networks and people. —Jason Lynch