For its 2024 upfront event on Tuesday, TelevisaUnivision welcomed advertisers to its “casa” to talk measurement over margaritas.

The Spanish-language broadcast network immersed upfront attendees in Spanish culture through its “Casa Cultura,” a blend of food, music and entertainment while spotlighting its key points of differentiation in the category: precision in measurement capabilities and programming.

After joining in on the opening number featuring an original song written and composed by the TelevisaUnivision music team, its president of U.S. advertising sales and marketing, Donna Speciale, took the stage at HK Hall in New York City to continue showcasing the network’s in-house capabilities. With a focus on data measurement, younger audiences and programming across sports, music and entertainment, Speciale made it clear that TelevisaUnivision is a one-stop shop when it comes to forging connections with the growing majority that is the Hispanic and Latinx audience.

In data we trust

In 2022, TelevisaUnivision launched its household graph offering, which covers nearly 100% of Hispanic households in the U.S. The household graph, which utilizes the network’s first-party data, was created to close the measurement gap that often deters advertisers from investing their media dollars in Hispanic audiences.

Since launching, 250 brands have partnered with the broadcast network’s household graph. In response, the network has further beefed up its media offerings and announced a second-screen shopping experience that makes its content a “storefront,” along with other new premium ad formats. The shoppable unit made its debut during the Latin American Music Awards and will continue alongside the network’s major IP events.

Advertisers have increasingly expressed an interest in connecting with the Hispanic audience, but it’s another feat to connect with them authentically. TelevisaUnivision’s brand studio, Así Studios, assists advertisers in everything from producing creative to working with Hispanic creators.

Committed to all ages

According to ViX CEO Pierluigi Gazzolo, the Spanish-language streaming service reaches 50 million monthly active users globally, with 70% growth in the U.S. year over year.

The success prompted the network to create an ad-supported premium tier for its streaming service that will be available starting May 15th. ViX programming includes TelevisaUnivision originals, seeing further investment through a newly minted deal with Emmy-nominated Mexican producer Juanpa Zurita and his production company, ARCO Entertainment Media. Zurita is a Latin American content creator who rose to fame through his social content.

ViX offers over 80,000 hours of on-demand content. The deal not only grants ViX exclusive access to ARCO’s Spanish-language series along with other projects but also cements the network’s commitment to reaching new and younger audiences. The media company announced Casa Creator, touted as the largest gathering of Latin creators ever is set to premiere in 2025. The event takes place in conjunction with Premios Juventud, its awards show celebrating the next generation of innovators in music and culture.

Programming for Hispanics, by Hispanics

The measurement and new ad offerings will serve TelevisaUnivision well, as seen in the power of its programming.

In the music space, the media company is offering advertisers the opportunity to tap into its massive music portfolio through Sistema Uforia, a new always-on capability for brands. TelevisaUnivision has over 500 music touchpoints and will open them up to clients in 2024-2025.

Music is a key touchpoint for this demographic. Mainstream music charts have seen Latin artists like Becky G, Bad Bunny and regional Mexican music star Peso Pluma occupy the top spots.

As highlighted by the award-winning news veteran Jorge Ramos, 36 million Latinos are eligible to vote this year. During this era of volatile news stories and misinformation, the Emmy award-winning journalist emphasized the importance of its audience’s trust in their news reporting, especially during this crucial election year. Earlier this year, TelevisaUnivision kicked off its Vota Conmigo (Vote With Me) campaign in partnership with other organizations to empower the Hispanic audience to vote.

And it wouldn’t be a discussion about reaching the Hispanic demographic without chatter around a key cultural touchpoint: futból. After making a splash at last year’s upfront by announcing its first-ever national broadcast of the Super Bowl, the network is going all out on the other “football” this year, specifically for the South American soccer tournament CONMEBOL Copa América and Mexican soccer league Liga MX. Hyundai was announced as the official automotive sponsor of Liga MX.