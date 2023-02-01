Join TV, media, marketing and tech leaders for Adweek Convergent TV, Mar. 21–22. Virtual and in-person passes available. 50% off through Feb. 6.

TelevisaUnivision’s 2023 upfront event just got bigger.

Top line

TelevisaUnivision has revealed the plans for its 2023 upfront week event. The company will hold a morning event on Tuesday, May 16, at a new venue: Pier 36 in New York.

Between the lines

TelevisaUnivision is opting to change venues from its 2022 location, the Jacob Javitz Center, to Pier 36 based on demand. The 2022 turnout led to a packed event and standing room only admission by the time the presentation started.

The company will also offer a virtual option.

“We look forward to gathering the industry on May 16th to celebrate the energy and passion of the Hispanic community as only TelevisaUnivision can,” Donna Speciale, president of U.S. advertising sales and marketing, said in a statement. “And bring to life the premium content and capabilities that will enable brands to connect and win big with our massive audience.”

In 2022, the company welcomed more than 200 new clients and secured double-digit volume growth for its best upfront outcome in seven years.

“TelevisaUnivision is basically now looked at as a media company equal to all the other media companies in the marketplace. And it’s not any Hispanic company. It is a media company with huge growth potential,” Speciale told Adweek following the company’s upfront presentation last year.

Bottom line

TelevisaUnivision’s new venue is just the latest update for 2023 upfront week events.

Paramount made headlines in December by announcing it would skip its usual Carnegie Hall presentation for smaller meetups with clients and partners. Soon after, both Netflix and YouTube announced they’d hold events during Paramount’s vacated Wednesday afternoon time slot.

Disney will also change venues for 2023, holding its May 16 event at North Javits Center instead of Basketball City in New York.