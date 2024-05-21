Mark your calendar for Mediaweek, October 29-30 in New York City. We’ll unpack the biggest shifts shaping the future of media—from tv to retail media to tech—and how marketers can prep to stay ahead. Register with early-bird rates before sale ends!

The bundle wars have begun.

Top line

Today, Comcast announced the details of its upcoming bundle with Peacock Premium, Netflix’s ads plan and Apple TV+, which launches next week.

According to the company, the Xfinity StreamSaver, a.k.a. just StreamSaver, is available to Xfinity Internet and TV customers nationwide, who can add the bundle for $15/month.

Between the lines

The StreamSaver $15 per month plan comes with no annual contracts, and customers can also combine the bundle with Comcast streamer Now TV for $30 per month.

Together, the Now StreamSaver plan bundles the aforementioned apps with 40+ live TV channels, including AMC, A&E, Hallmark, History Channel, Lifetime, WEtv, and over two dozen integrated FAST channels such as AccuWeather, NBC News, Today All Day and Xumo.

“StreamSaver is a home run for consumers who want top-tier entertainment and live sports, and for our world-class partners Peacock, Netflix and Apple who benefit from the reach and depth of our entertainment platforms and Xfinity’s marketing engine,” Dave Watson, CEO of connectivity and platforms, Comcast, said in a statement. “StreamSaver also reinforces the value of our broadband products, offering customers new ways to save money on streaming entertainment via the nation’s best and most reliable network in and out of the home.”

Additionally, the company noted that customers can find the StreamSaver apps everywhere they access streaming content, including Apple TV and other connected TVs and devices.

Bottom line

The StreamSaver bundle comes days after TV upfront week and the news of a bundle with Disney+, Hulu and Max.

“On the heels of the very successful launch of Hulu on Disney+, this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value,” Joe Earley, president, direct to consumer, Disney Entertainment, said in a statement.

Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery called the announcement a “first of its kind” offering. But with the StreamSaver bundle—and consumers continually consolidating streaming plans—this “first of its kind” offering is far from the last.