Mark your calendar for Mediaweek, October 29-30 in New York City. We’ll unpack the biggest shifts shaping the future of media—from tv to retail media to tech—and how marketers can prep to stay ahead. Register with early-bird rates before sale ends!

Sophie Turner will forever be Queen in the North in the hearts of Game of Thrones fans. Now, the actress is adding another jewel to her crown as the star of Joan, an ambitious period drama that’s among the fall offerings that The CW announced during TV Upfront week

Set in the 1980s, the limited series casts Turner as real-life diamond thief Joan Hannington, who turns to Danny Ocean-style heists to make a living after her gangster husband goes on the lam. It’s the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star’s first major TV role since HBO’s hit 2022 miniseries, The Staircase, and also features Frank Dillane, Kirsty J. Curtis and Gershwyn Eustache Jr. among the supporting cast.

The CW’s other fall drama for the 2024-25 season also involves a bit of time traveling. The Librarians producer Dean Devlin dusts off his TNT franchise for the all-new spinoff, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, which stars Callum McGowan as a card-carrying member of the ancient Librarians organization who unexpectedly rockets from the past to the present. Trapped in a world he never made, McGowan assembles a new team of booksmart avengers to battle magical adversaries.





The Librarians: The Next Chapter continues Dean Devlin’s TV franchise. Aleksandar Letic/The CW

Speaking of serious readers, Reading Rainbow icon LeVar Burton will lead off The CW’s new Monday night foray into game shows as the host of Trivial Pursuit, based on the classic board game. Burton was famously a fan-favorite choice to be the new permanent host of Jeopardy! after Alex Trebek’s passing, and he’s spoken openly about why that opportunity didn’t pan out. Trivial Pursuit will be followed by Scrabble, a TV version of the word-making game hosted by Raven-Symoné.

Taking a cue from Netflix, The CW is stepping into the WWE ring by becoming the new home for WWE NXT, which has aired on the USA Network since 2019. The series will continue to focus on cultivating the next generation of wrestling stars who may one day leap to Final Boss status.

Looking ahead to midseason, that famous Baker Street detective, Sherlock Holmes, will solve crimes alongside the daughter he never knew he had in Sherlock & Daughter. David Thewlis will don Sherlock’s deerstalker hat, while Blu Hunt plays his long-lost offspring—or is she?—Amelia. And staying in the familial crime-solving realm, Gossip Girl’s Leighton Meester and Katy Keene’s Luke Cook play small-town sibling sleuths on Good Cop/Bad Cop, which also stars Clancy Brown as their father… and the local police chief.

As a new era of The CW begins, another one ends. The fourth and final season of Superman & Lois will bring the curtain down on Greg Berlanti’s once-mighty lineup of DC Comics-based shows. But the Man of Steel has a bright future ahead: James Gunn is bringing Superman back to the big screen in 2025 as part of a larger project to rebuild the DC Universe from the ground up. Or, as the Last Son of Krypton would say, up, up and away!

The CW Fall 2024-25 schedule

(New programs in ALL CAPS; times are ET)

MONDAY

8 p.m. — TRIVIAL PURSUIT

9 p.m. — SCRABBLE

TUESDAY

8 p.m. — WWE NXT (Network Debut)

WEDNESDAY

8 p.m. — Sullivan’s Crossing

9 p.m. — JOAN

THURSDAY

8 p.m. — Superman & Lois

9 p.m. — THE LIBRARIANS: THE NEXT CHAPTER

FRIDAY

8 p.m. — Whose Line Is It Anyway?

8:30 p.m. — Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Original Episode)

9 p.m. — Inside the NFL

SATURDAY

CW Sports Saturday

SUNDAY

7 p.m. — The CW Sunday Movie Night