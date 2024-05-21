Live From New York, It's SNL’s 50th Anniversary Sponsors

Mark your calendar for Mediaweek, October 29-30 in New York City. We’ll unpack the biggest shifts shaping the future of media—from tv to retail media to tech—and how marketers can prep to stay ahead. Register with early-bird rates before sale ends!

Your Weekend Update is coming early courtesy of NBCUniversal.

Top line

Today, days after TV upfront week, NBCU announced the presenting sponsors for Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary season, which include Allstate, L’Oréal Groupe, T-Mobile and Volkswagen of America.

Between the lines

In addition to taking part in SNL’s 50th anniversary live primetime special Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, the presenting sponsors will be a part of NBCU’s celebration all season long.

According to the company, NBCU will bring sponsors “closer than ever” to the series and create curated custom content and experiences across its portfolio.

“Saturday Night Live is a cultural institution that has been etched into NBCUniversal’s storied history,” Mark Marshall, chairman, NBCU global advertising and partnerships, said in a statement. “For five decades, SNL has been one of the most desired properties for marketers, and we are thrilled to have these presenting sponsors join us for the 50th anniversary season as we honor this iconic show.”

Among the highlights, T-Mobile, which has been an SNL sponsor for two consecutive seasons, will expand its current partnership for the 50th season celebration.

Ahead of NBCU’s upfront presentation, Marshall told ADWEEK that the company prioritized SNL’s 50th anniversary, teasing that the aforementioned sponsorship announcements were on the way.

“SNL 50 is a big one,” Marshall said. “We’re very excited.”

Bottom line

In addition to sponsorship announcements, news outlets have been buzzing about the potential that creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels would walk away after season 50.

However, Jeff Bader, NBCUniversal Entertainment’s president of program planning strategy, told ADWEEK that no succession announcements are imminent regarding the Feb. 16 SNL special.

“It’s just the celebration of 50 years of SNL on NBC, and there’s nothing to say about Lorne or any of those plans,” Bader said.