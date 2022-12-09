Several Warner Bros. Discovery TV Execs Are Out Amid Restructuring

Warner Bros. Discovery is making big changes to its U.S. Networks leadership.

On Friday, news broke that several major execs are exiting the company amid an ongoing restructuring.

Those leaving include Jane Latman, HGTV and Food Network home and food content president; Nancy Daniels, who was in charge of Turner channels and Discovery channels; Matthew Butler, group svp of Travel Channel; and Scott Lewers, who oversees franchise series expansions and tentpole programming at the Discovery and Turner channels.

Kathleen Finch, chairman and CCO, U.S. Networks Group, announced the news in a memo to staff on Friday, saying the company needs to make “additional adjustments for the future” as it evolves to “a more streamlined operating model.”

“I am announcing a reorganization today that will ultimately enable our business to run more effectively and collaboratively across all the brands and business functions while maintaining our robust culture of content creation and powerful storytelling,” Finch wrote.

Latman had been at the company for nearly 20 years, according to Finch’s memo. As a result of the exec’s departure, creative oversight for programming content falls on executives Betsy Sanner Ayala for Food Network and Loren Ruch for HGTV. Both will report directly to Finch.

Meanwhile, Daniels had been at the company for 15 years, originally overseeing TLC programming. The exec’s former Discovery Channel duties move to Howard Lee, who has content leadership for TLC and Travel Channel, and oversight for TNT, TBS and Tru goes to Jason Sarlanis, who oversees ID and HLN crime content.

“While it is undoubtedly difficult to say goodbye to long-time colleagues and friends, the reorganization we are undertaking will ultimately enable our content teams to share resources, work more collaboratively across brands and genres and maximize our ability to innovate and create during this dynamic time for our industry,” Finch said.

The WBD shakeups continue

The changes are just the latest major shakeups at Warner Bros. Discovery.

Recently, CNN, under the direction of network chairman Chris Licht, rolled out layoffs and massive cuts, which included ending live programming on HLN. Exec Channing Dungey’s Warner Bros. Television Group also reportedly reduced its workforce by 26% through layoffs in October.

Meanwhile, HBO Max continues its massive programming and staff cuts as Warner Bros. Discovery prepares to merge the streamer with Discovery+ in the spring.

Plus, after former DC Films head Walter Hamada’s exit in October, James Gunn and Peter Safran came on to serve as co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios, already reportedly making massive changes, which may include dropping Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 as well as a slew of star-studded DC projects.

Following WarnerMedia and Discovery’s $43 billion merger in April, CEO David Zaslav took on a mission to cut $3 billion from the budget. That number later rose to $3.5 billion, meaning even more changes are likely coming.