Samsung Defends Ad Showing Woman Running Alone at Night

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

Earlier this year, Samsung faced backlash for a “tone deaf” ad that depicted a woman running alone through the dark streets of London. The 1-minute video followed a series of high-profile murders in the U.K., with critics saying it didn’t reflect the dangers faced by women.