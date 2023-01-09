Connected TV

Roku Is Riding Original Content and AVOD Waves Into 2023

The platform transitioned from short-form originals to full features as ad-supported content exploded

weird al yankovic played by daniel radcliffe on the right, hosts of great british baking show on left
Acquisitions and originals drove Roku to more than 70 million active users in 2022.Roku
Headshot of Mollie Cahillane
By Mollie Cahillane

12 seconds ago


It was a banner year for one of connected TV’s biggest players, and Roku is bringing that momentum into 2023.

As competition becomes even more fierce in the advertising-supported world, Roku knows it’s been here for years. After climbing to surpass 70 million active accounts to wrap up 2022, Roku is leaning even more into original content in the coming year and is doubling down on the strength of AVOD.

“Think about just how much AVOD has emerged on the scene this year,” sad vp of programming Rob Holmes, looking back at the beginning of 2022.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Mollie Cahillane

Mollie Cahillane

Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV.

Recommended articles