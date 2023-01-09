It was a banner year for one of connected TV’s biggest players, and Roku is bringing that momentum into 2023.

As competition becomes even more fierce in the advertising-supported world, Roku knows it’s been here for years. After climbing to surpass 70 million active accounts to wrap up 2022, Roku is leaning even more into original content in the coming year and is doubling down on the strength of AVOD.

“Think about just how much AVOD has emerged on the scene this year,” sad vp of programming Rob Holmes, looking back at the beginning of 2022.