There was a moment in 2021 when the fate of scripted network comedy seemed a little shaky. Watercooler talkers like Succession and Mare of Easttown kept cable dramas on top, while longtime fan favorites Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Black-ish prepared for their final seasons. For the first time in 50 years, NBC—once a leader in prime-time half-hour comedies—released a fall schedule that didn’t include a single one of them.