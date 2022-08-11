Streaming & OTT

Prime Video Pitches a Message (and Thousands of Balls) in New Ad: 'Baseball Is for All'

The streamer aims to empower ahead of the premiere of A League of Their Own

Thousands of baseballs forming an open letter
The letter, written with over 50,000 baseballs on a field, aims to empower and support new generations of female athletes.Prime Video
Headshot of Natalie Venegas
By Natalie Venegas

23 seconds ago

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass.

Whether it’s music, film, medicine or sports, women often face discrimination in traditionally male-dominated spaces due to gender inequality. While various organizations are dedicated to addressing and dismantling institutional sexism, Prime Video is now entering the arena with a campaign to empower young female athletes to challenge the gendered boundaries of sports.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Natalie Venegas

Natalie Venegas

Natalie is Adweek's breaking news reporter covering Agencies and Creativity.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Illustration of a silhouetted figure watching a TV screen with static
Columnist Network

The Streaming Ecosystem Is Changing Everything. Where Do We Go From Here?

By Anjali Midha

EA Sports and FIFA ended their nearly 30-year partnership this year
Gaming

How EA Sports Is Staying in the Game Despite End of FIFA Licensing Deal

By Rafael Canton

Chat & Messaging

Messenger Dives Deeper Into End-to-End Encrypted Conversations

By David Cohen

Illustration of a hand holding a knife and cutting a pile of paper money.
Voice

Why Your Story Shouldn’t Be What Gets Cut

By Jennifer Bett Meyer

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

How to Use Video at Every Stage of the Customer Journey

You Might Like

More Football Fans Than Ever Are Streaming Games and Here’s How to Reach Them

By Danielle Carney

Are You Making Informed CTV Ad Buys?

By DISH Media

What Can You Do to Meet Shoppers’ Desire for a Better Overall Experience?

By Jane Butler, Managing Director, Google

64% of CPGs Will Increase Retail Media Spending in 2023

By LiveRamp