The executive behind global campaigns for hit shows such as House of the Dragon, The White Lotus and The Last of Us didn’t even plan on a career in marketing.

Pia Barlow, evp of originals marketing at HBO Max, has been in the business for 18 years. But long before that, she first began her post-Dartmouth undergrad life on the law school track. That changed when she met Courteney Monroe—now president of National Geographic Global Television Networks—who oversaw consumer marketing for HBO, and Barlow was quick to join that team.