How This HBO Max Marketer Launched Some of Streaming's Biggest Hits

Pia Barlow led the campaigns for The Last of Us and House of the Dragon, but initially followed a much different career path

Pia Barlow began her post-Dartmouth undergrad life on the law school track.HBO Max
By Mollie Cahillane

16 seconds ago

The executive behind global campaigns for hit shows such as House of the Dragon, The White Lotus and The Last of Us didn’t even plan on a career in marketing.

Pia Barlow, evp of originals marketing at HBO Max, has been in the business for 18 years. But long before that, she first began her post-Dartmouth undergrad life on the law school track. That changed when she met Courteney Monroe—now president of National Geographic Global Television Networks—who oversaw consumer marketing for HBO, and Barlow was quick to join that team.

This story first appeared in the Feb. 13, 2023, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Mollie Cahillane

Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV.

