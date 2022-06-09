Programming & Performance Peter Rice Fired as Disney TV Content Chief, Replaced by Dana Walden CEO Bob Chapek picks a new chairman of General Entertainment Content Peter Rice and Dana Walden were both longtime Fox execs who moved to Disney after those companies merged in 2019. Disney By Jason Lynch2 seconds ago In a stunning turn of events, Peter Rice—Disney’s top TV content executive—is out at the company. Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Jason Lynch @jasonlynch jason.lynch@adweek.com Jason Lynch is TV editor at Adweek, overseeing trends, technology, personalities and programming across broadcast, cable and streaming video. Recommended articles