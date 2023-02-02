Join TV, media, marketing and tech leaders for Adweek Convergent TV, Mar. 21–22. Virtual and in-person passes available. 50% off through Feb. 6.

When it comes to Paramount+’s Super Bowl ad, you can take it at face value.

After skipping the Big Game last year, the streaming service is returning with a 60-second spot featuring the star of Paramount+’s Tulsa King, Sylvester Stallone.

The ad once again takes place on Paramount Mountain, but the setting has a new look. In the spot, aptly titled “Stallone Face,” the actor attempts to scale a mountainous stone version of his own face while Paramount stars, both animated and live-action, watch below from base camp.

The actor’s daughters are also among the onlooking crowd—teasing their new docuseries, Family Stallone, coming exclusively to Paramount+.

This year’s Big Game spot builds on the “Mountain of Entertainment” campaign that kicked off during Super Bowl 55 two years ago. Since then, Paramount+ has released further comedic ads, including “Mr. Garvey’s Mountain Survival Skills,” “Storm” and “Bonfire.”

Coming off of the company’s most recent ad with Keegan Michael-Key—Paramount+’s best-performing spot in terms of organic viewership, social engagement and sentiment—the question became how to do even better.

“How do we go bigger? That was the idea of how the Mount Rushmore-style of Stallone scaling the mountain came together,” Domenic DiMeglio, evp and CMO for Paramount streaming, told Adweek.

Paramount once again partnered with agency Droga5 for the new spot.

“The crossover opportunities continue to create such a delightful playground for not only the brand but the fans of all these different properties,” Dan Kelly, executive creative director at Droga5, said.

Back in the game

Paramount+ sat out the Super Bowl in 2022 following 2021’s debut, which came ahead of the streamer’s rebrand and expansion from CBS All Access.

Before the rebrand took place in early 2021, CBS All Access, Showtime and the company’s other smaller streamers combined for only 16.2 million subscribers. Today, Paramount+ has climbed to 46 million global subscribers.

“We felt like Paramount+’s growth and the success that we’ve been having with this campaign, really felt like we wanted to be back at the Super Bowl this year,” DiMeglio said. “The Superbowl is a cultural moment, a time like none other on the calendar.”

Showtime for Paramount

Paramount+ with Showtime is coming—but this year’s Super Bowl spot has nothing to do with the future offering, according to DiMeglio.

However, the merger could have an impact on future marketing.

“[It’s] also too early to say how it may influence the go-forward plan for these,” DiMeglio said. “Showtime brings an amazing amount of quality content and star power, and we couldn’t be more excited about the idea of bringing Showtime and Paramount+ talent together for spots like these.”

“Stallone Face” will have a life after the Super Bowl as part of the company’s paid brand campaigns, and there will “hopefully” be a new spot in the campaign coming in the next few months, DiMeglio added.

“Obviously, we’re already starting to think about next year’s Super Bowl, which will be on CBS,” DiMeglio said.