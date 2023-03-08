Get the scoop from strategic media pros at Disney, YouTube and more just in time for upfront season at Convergent TV , March 21–22. Learn more .

Paramount is taking its seat at the popular table.

Top line:

Today, Paramount Global announced it’s launching a new brand positioning and trade campaign titled “Popular is Paramount.”

Between the lines:

The campaign focuses on the company’s ability to create popular content across its portfolio of brands and multiplatform assets. According to the company, the brand positioning is designed to emphasize Paramount’s value to advertisers, distributors, investors and creative communities as a partner of choice.

“‘Popular is Paramount’ is a celebration of our company, content and creative excellence,” Bob Bakish, president and CEO, Paramount, said in a statement. “It simply captures what we do best—giving audiences what they want, with smart strategies that maximize the reach and power of our unified portfolio to successfully market and distribute IP all around the world at scale. Our content engine is driving huge and undeniable momentum, underscoring our ability to produce big, mass-market hits across genres, demographics, formats and platforms.”

The “Popular is Paramount” campaign will feature the company’s biggest IP along with research-backed insights, showcasing eye-catching designs and statements of content leadership through a variety of genres and formats, including film, television and streaming. The creative showcases everything from Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick to Kevin Costner in Yellowstone.

“‘Popular is Paramount’ showcases the enduring popularity of our content, both culturally and commercially,” Julia Phelps, evp, chief communications and corporate marketing officer, said in a statement. “We are experts in telling stories that resonate with every audience, everywhere, and ‘Popular’ is a distinctive identity that connects our legacy to our future.”

The campaign, which was produced in-house, will roll out across influential owned and paid media, according to the company, as well as high-impact out-of-home placements in New York and Los Angeles. It will run through Summer 2023.

Bottom line:

The campaign comes amid major changes at the company, with Paramount announcing that it will integrate Showtime into Paramount+ across both streaming and linear later this year.

However, the company’s streaming strategy is coming at a cost. As Paramount prepares to blend Showtime and Paramount+, the company is bracing for a $1.3 to $1.5 billion impairment charge related to content, CFO Naveen Chopra said during the company’s most recent earnings call in February.