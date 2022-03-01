Streaming & OTT Paramount+ Drops New Subscriber Price to $1 for Streamer's 1st Anniversary The discount monthly rate (or $2 for the premium tier) is good for three months Paramount+'s anniversary promotion will run through March 7.Paramount+ By Mollie Cahillane5 mins ago Paramount, formerly ViacomCBS, wants to lure more subscribers to its flagship streaming service with a heavy discount for new and returning subscribers. Mollie Cahillane @MollieCahillane Mollie.Cahillane@adweek.com Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV. Recommended articles