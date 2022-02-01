TCA Press Tour 'Tentpole'-Focused Paramount+ Says It Can Keep Pace With Bigger Streaming Rivals Execs also address possibility of combining with sibling Showtime Halo, based on the wildly popular video game franchise, will debut March 24 on Paramount+.Paramount+ By Jason Lynch6 mins ago Since Paramount+ is still less than a year old, the streaming service has lofty ambitions for every new series it premieres. Jason Lynch @jasonlynch jason.lynch@adweek.com Jason Lynch is TV editor at Adweek, overseeing trends, technology, personalities and programming across broadcast, cable and streaming video. Recommended articles