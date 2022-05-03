Streaming & OTT

Paramount+ Adds 6.8 Million Subscribers, Reaching Nearly 40 Million Total

The company's overall global streaming subscribers broke 60 million

Halo became the most-streamed original series for Paramount+ in its first week of release.Paramount+
Headshot of Mollie Cahillane
By Mollie Cahillane

32 seconds ago

Earlier this year, the company formerly known as ViacomCBS bet big on Paramount+—and it’s already paying off.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Mollie Cahillane

Mollie Cahillane

Mollie is Adweek's reporter covering the business of connected TV.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Female soccer fans drink Heineken while watching a game
Sports Marketing

Heineken Corrects Online Sports Statistics to Tackle Gender Bias in Soccer

By Brittaney Kiefer

Chat & Messaging

Messenger: How to Use the Star Wars Chat Theme

By Brandy Shaul

Young Influentials logo on a red background
Adweek Podcasts

Young Influentials: How Paramount Is Aligning Brands With the Right Creators

By Colin Daniels

Rhi Bergado
Creative

AAPI Creative Spotlight: Rhi Bergado Is Ready to Move the Culture Forward

By Shannon Miller

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

You Might Like

How Contextual Targeting Will Make Its Resurgence in OTT

By Mark Rotblat, Chief Revenue Officer, Tubi

The Upfronts Need an Upgrade

By Jason Brown, SVP, Advertising Sales, DIRECTV Advertising

Find, Engage and Delight the Hybrid Shopper

By Stuart Feil

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision